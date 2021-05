Mayor John H. Mayweather issued a proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Month. This runs from May 1-31. May has been designated Mental Health Awareness Month, it is designed to highlight the importance of taking care of your mental wellness. It is also a time to share valuable resources and learn where you can get mental health support. Mental Health Awareness Month was started in 1949 by Mental Health America, and each year the organization chooses a theme. The theme for 2021 is Tools 2 Thrive, with a focus on helping you find healthy ways to cope with stress.