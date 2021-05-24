HSE update on impact of cyber attack on Tipperary University Hospital's services
The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system is continuing to cause significant challenges on Tipperary University Hospital’s (TippUH) ability to deliver normal services. Hospital Services currently impacted include:. Services cancelled:. Outpatient Radiology procedures. General X-Rays. General Ultrasound. Gynaecology Ultrasounds. CTs. Services operating:. Outpatient Clinic (patients will be contacted directly...www.tipperarylive.ie