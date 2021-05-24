newsbreak-logo
Netflix looking to "do more with interactive entertainment"

gamesindustry.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is reportedly looking to strengthen its games offering, which could take the form of a monthly subscription to a catalogue of titles. According to The Information, who talked to people close to the matter, Netflix has approached games industry executives with the aim to recruit them in recent weeks. Sources added Netflix was exploring an offering similar to Apple Arcade, with a bundle of games available for a monthly price.

