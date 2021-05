Real estate is in one of its most competitive markets ever. With low inventory and lots of prospective buyers, how do you get your offer accepted?. "What we found – first and foremost – clearly is, in this market, cash is very much king. If you are in a position to write an all-cash offer, that is very often the most successful way to that you get the home that you are looking for,” said Cory Hopkins, senior managing editor of Zillow Research.