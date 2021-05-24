newsbreak-logo
"American Idol" recap: And the winner American Idol is….

And we have a winner! During Sunday night's grand finale, American Idol crowned Chayce Beckham as this season's winner. The big announcement came after a three-hour music-filled celebration. To kick things off, the Top 3 — Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce — joined. to perform the hit "Can't Hold...

