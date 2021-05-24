Statewide crackdown on seat belt abstainers, speeders & drunks starts today
(Radio Iowa) – Memorial Day isn’t for another week yet but law enforcement agencies across the state have launched a special traffic enforcement effort (that begins today, May 24th) that will run for two full weeks. Genie Sterbenz, spokeswoman for the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, says the familiar program is focused on getting Iowans to wear their seatbelts.”The Click It or Ticket campaign is a campaign that runs nationally for officers to be out there enforcing the laws and to remind people that it’s easy to buckle their safety belts,” Sterbenz says. “It’s a great way to save everyone’s life.”www.kjan.com