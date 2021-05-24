High School Standout Performers: May 17 - 23

2: (1) Chagrin Falls (19-4) 10: (NR) University (14-9) Watch list: South, Beachwood, NDCL, VASJ, Cardinal. Crop comments: Mayfield returns to the top after avenging one of its losses with a win against Kenston. … After dropping two games, Chagrin Falls drops a spot, but was named as a No. 1 seed for its Division II district tournament. … Kirtland finished Chagrin Valley Conference play undefeated for the first time since 2014. … Hawken and Kenston swap spots after the Bombers' struggles last week, and Hawken going 4-0. … Mentor and Chardon continue to move up as they are both on winning streaks. The Cardinals have won five in a row and the Hilltoppers have won four in a row. … Berkshire dropped two in a row to Kirtland, which snapped the Badgers' seven-game win streak. … Gilmour went 1-1. Ben DeMell threw a no-hitter against South Range in the win. … University returns to the Crop after North drops a game to Riverside and the Preppers go 2-1 on the week.