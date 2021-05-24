newsbreak-logo
Vaccine deliveries poised to slow this week with Canada expecting 600K Pfizer doses

By The Canadian Press
 4 days ago

OTTAWA — Canada is set for a relatively quiet few days on the COVID-19 vaccine front with only about 600,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses set to arrive this week. The two pharmaceutical firms were originally scheduled to deliver two million shots in the next seven days, but shipped 1.4 million of those doses last week instead in anticipation of the May long weekend.

