Once the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championships begin Friday morning, Ohio County High School expects to be right in the thick of it. The Eagles are sending a state-high five boats to the competition at Kentucky Dam Marina, including 1st Region runners-up Logan Littleton and Jayden Peach — who qualified with a combined haul of 15 pounds, six ounces. Other Ohio County boats participating will be Clayton Cruze-Kolton Heflin (eighth at region), Carson Fitzgerald-Jake Davenport (10th), Eli Hoover-John Thomas Barnard (16th) and Parker Patterson-Colton Brown (18th).