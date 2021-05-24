Why Teaching Handwriting is Important: Takeaways From New Research

How do we actually do fieldwork? This is a question that we seek to help our students of all levels discover in our courses, but even in graduate school curricula, this topic can seem glossed over and shrouded in mystery. Methodology is a topic that is addressed, usually very briefly, in a myriad of classes, but deep dives into methodologies provide a much needed framework for anyone wanting to carry out an ethnographic project. We have all heard the narratives of Bronislaw Malinowski being stranded on the Trobriand Islands, doing his work alone and totally “isolated” while being surrounded by people but positioned outside his familiar cultural context—potentially these were narratives passed on in our methodological education in anthropology. However, these narratives of the past, of isolation, are not the framing from which we need to train the next generations of anthropologists because we can structure methodological training as hands-on experiences, where students respond to different contexts with tried and true strategies (e.g., interviews, participant observation) or with more experimental methods that better fit the context of their investigation (e.g., imaginative ideas, arts-based research methods). By following the footsteps of Anand Pandian (2019, 4), the creators of these syllabi want to explore “what this field does in the world, with an eye to what it might yet be” through considerations of the virtual, applied, collaborative, and critical.