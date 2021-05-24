newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Internet Radio Stations For Electronic Dance Music

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic dance music internet radio stations on the internet have grown so much in popularity that many people consider them to be the new way of getting music. Now people can listen as they choose and not have to worry about paying for a long monthly subscription to a music service. Instead, they can just tune in when it fits into their schedule and enjoy what they are listening to without having to waste time and money. If you love listening to music and DJ’ing at home, then these radio stations can certainly do the trick.

oneedm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Radio Stations#Internet Radio#New Music#Pop Radio#Christian Radio Programs#Christian Stations#Listeners#Popular Songs#Popular Beats#Quality Content#Subscription#Versions#Popularity#Love#Today#People#Mouth#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Seven Clues That Help clue People in Searching For Phenomena Concerning Electronic Dance Music Crosswords

The first clue of a clue phenomenon characterized by electronic dance music is the absence of a clear beginning and an end. No listener can easily tell where one music stop or the next one will begin. At least, not until the music is stopped and the listener has had enough of hearing it. A similar situation occurs with most songs, even those that begin on beat. A listener who picks up a song for the first time may not know where to put his or her feet to listen to the song the most.
Musicinsideradio.com

Consumer Insights: Radio Is Tops for Discovering New Music.

Radio tied with music streaming apps as the top source for discovering new music, at 35% each of all adults 18+, according to a March 2021 YouGuv survey. Data from selected consumer/market surveys conducted by The Media Audit during 2020 and 2021 reveals radio reaches large majorities of adults in almost all age groups and income brackets who listened to Spotify and Apple Music during the past seven days. These services account for approximately 80% of all music streaming listening.
Theater & Dancemagneticmag.com

The 15 Best Indie Dance Tracks of April 2021

It’s time to look back to the amazing indie dance music we missed in April. Indie Discotheque has put together a fantastic collection of indie dance songs for you this month, so queue this up on your loudest speakers and let’s get that living room dance party going in full swing.
MusicUniversity of Denver Clarion

Pop artist Gina Brooklyn uplifts fans with her music

At a time when the world has been plagued with negativity, 20-year-old artist Gina Brooklyn is spreading love and hopefulness with her music. Brooklyn is from a small town in Ohio, where she was surrounded by music from a young age. Being raised in a musical household inspired Brooklyn to begin practicing music and provided her with artists such as her parents who she could look up to.
MusicNME

Architects respond to claims that German music duo copied their album artwork

Architects‘ Dan Searle has responded to the fan-generated backlash that the German music duo OS have received over claims that they copied the band’s artwork. A number of Architects fans have taken issue with OS this week over the recent video they released for their single ‘Er lebt’ and its alleged similarities to Architects’ ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ album cover, which centred around an astronaut in a church.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Three Top Software Programs for Electronic Dance Music Production

Electronic dance music production software can be a very powerful tool for any aspiring beat maker. The right software can help create high quality beats and allow you to work from home. Software is an excellent way to create beats on the computer, but sometimes it takes time and practice to get to a certain point where you’re producing killer electronic dance music beats without spending a lot of money. But there are lots of free or inexpensive programs to help you get started in the right direction. Here are a few of the best ones:
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

'Sisters with Transistors' profiles women pioneers of electronic music

Footage from a New York art gallery in 1974 shows Suzanne Ciani setting up three large electronic consoles with extruding connecting wires piled and looped like spaghetti. A well-dressed audience sits on the floor as she adjusts knobs to elicit electronic music from the equipment. Director Lisa Rovner’s documentary “Sisters...
Worldoneedm.com

Where Is The Biggest Electronic Music Festival In The UK?

The next step you’ll need to take when planning to attend the biggest electronic dance music festival in the world would be to ensure that you book your airfare early. You’ll want to be sure to take note of all of the different services and offers that they offer as well. Many airlines will offer reduced price flights if you book early, or if you book your ticket a certain way through their website. The early bird really gets the worm!
MusicSonic State

Add Excitement To Electronic Music

Dan Larsson on adding complimentary effects to tracks 24/05/21. Dan Larsson is an expert sound designer and producer, with a number of preset packs under his letsynthesize moniker. In this video he goes over some neat production elements to add excitement, movement, and energy to electronic music. The underlying lesson of adding subtle elements to build excitement holds true for many styles, beyond the genre he's demonstrating here.
Musicradiofacts.com

Radio One Relaunches Praise Station

RADIO ONE/HOUSTON has relaunched Inspiration KROI (PRAISE 92.1) and KMJQ (PRAISE 102.1 HD2). The new and improved signal offers full market coverage in HD broadcasting at 40,000 watts and simulcasting on PRAISE 102.1. VP/GM PAM MCKAY said, “It’s a privilege to relaunch such an uplifting and positive station, especially during...
Musicdjmag.com

Watch a new documentary drama about electronic music pioneer Delia Derbyshire

A new documentary drama film about the life of electronic music pioneer Delia Derbyshire has been aired on BBC Four, and is now available to watch again via the BBC's iPlayer on-demand service. Written, directed by and starring Caroline Catz, 'Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes', premiered at...
mixmag.net

Community-led radio station Croydon FM announces FM launch

Croydon’s first community-led radio station Croydon 97.8FM has announced its FM launch plans. When launched in 2018 by Clive Campbell, a local resident, Croydon FM operated as an online only radio station, which also engaged in community projects and provided employment opportunities as well as supporting youth training and local events.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Top 3 Electronic Dance Music Duo to Make a Splash at Next Music Festival

This article is about the electronic dance music duo of Ardyssigma and Kaskade. Ardyssigma and Kaskade are two guys from Finland. They made their official debut in the 2021 European Music Awards under the category of “Best Live Band”. Their debut album, “Kaskade Ardyssomnia” was a pretty good album. The next full-length album was “Lazermoon: Reflection”, which was an even bigger hit in Finland than their first album. Both of these albums went onto sell very well in Europe.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Tips For Avoiding Safety Issues at Electronic Dance Music Events

Electronic dance music events are taking the world by storm. It is not uncommon to see thousands of people at these events all across the United States and Canada. If you have never been to a rave or an electronic dance music event, you are missing out on one of the largest gatherings of modern society. What is it about this electronic music that people of all ages and walks of life are raving about? Well, if you are interested in learning more about these types of events, then here is a quick introduction to what they are and why you should attend.
Theater & Danceaquariumdrunkard.com

Naya Beat Volume 1: South Asian Dance and Electronic Music 1983-1992

The Los Angeles based Naya Beat Records is a reissue and rework label dedicated to uncovering forgotten electronic and dance music from the overlooked ‘80s and ‘90s South Asian music scene. Its first release, Naya Beat Volume 1: South Asian Dance and Electronic Music 1983-1992, is out on June 25th and features future classics from India, Pakistan, the U.K., Canada, Guyana and Suriname, released between 1983 and 1992. Co-founded by Raghav Mani and Filip Nikolic, the label’s genesis was spawned after spending years digging for South Asian records.
Musicmusicomh.com

Sunroof – Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 1

Mute founder Daniel Miller and Depeche Mode affiliate Gareth Jones have been working on and off as Sunroof for almost 25 years, and their debut album’s eventual arrival is a stubbornly low-stakes affair. Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 1 is packed with modular synthesis, arrangements that ebb and flow as they please, and tracks that fade in and out to hint at the lengthy performances that bore them.