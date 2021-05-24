Bethany Jean Clement: The golden-brown greatness of Afro Dates Pancakes mix is winning fans nationwide

BELLEVUE, Wash. — SAMAH BESHIR isn't sure when she first had date pancakes. For as long as she can remember, the gorgeously deep-gold rounds of gorrasat balah (in Arabic, قراصة بلح) have been part of her life. She was born and raised in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and the recipe goes back to her grandmother and beyond in northern Sudan, where date pancakes found a place in celebrations and before special guests. Per Sudanese tradition, as the eldest sibling, her father hosted the big family gatherings — there, everybody vied to be first in the date-pancake line, receiving them hot with butter and honey right from Beshir's grandmother's hands. The cakes were also the fought-over dessert at the customary Friday family brunch. Eventually, Beshir's mom took over pancake production, with Beshir helping by her side.