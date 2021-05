Growing up as a South Asian girl, I felt like I had little to no representation online — not from the movies and shows I watched and definitely not from the music. This presented itself in my daily life, and holidays were no exception. Every October when Halloween rolled around, my friends would dress up as their favorite cartoon characters or Disney princesses who all resembled them, but I didn’t have that option. Instead, I had to dress up as Eeyore or Tigger and other characters without racial distinctions. As I got older, this dilemma persisted as I still could not identify with the movies I watched or the music I listened to. The lack of representation made me feel as though South Asians could not succeed in the music industry. It reinforces the idea that we’re not cut out for the arts. It also made me feel like I was an outsider looking into a white world, where I don’t belong.