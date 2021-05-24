Demi Lovato Gets Real About Eating Disorder Recovery, Urging Fans To Not Comment On People's Bodies
Demi Lovato's eating disorder recovery hasn't been easy. Recovering from bulimia is challenging and they're brave to continually fight against negative thoughts about their body. Demi took to Instagram to share a simple message with their followers: Commenting on people's bodies can cause unintended damage.