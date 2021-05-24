newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Demi Lovato Gets Real About Eating Disorder Recovery, Urging Fans To Not Comment On People's Bodies

By Paulina Jayne Isaac
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemi Lovato BACKTRACKS & Apologizes To Froyo Store After 'Misconstrued' Message!. Demi Lovato's eating disorder recovery hasn't been easy. Recovering from bulimia is challenging and they're brave to continually fight against negative thoughts about their body. Demi took to Instagram to share a simple message with their followers: Commenting on people's bodies can cause unintended damage.

www.elle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Body Weight#Soul Food#Froyo Store#Instagram Story#People#Negative Thoughts#Bulimia#Message#Recovery#Fight#Idk#Statement#Moral#Unintended Damage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNewsday

Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Now identifying as nonbinary, Demi Lovato announced Wednesday that the pop star and actor prefers to be referenced by the pronouns "they/them." "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you … you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between," the former Disney child star, 28, wrote in an Instagram post to their 104 million followers, alongside a 1½-minute video excerpt of their new podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato."
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary

LONDON (Reuters) - The American pop star Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them from now on, according to a tweet on Wednesday. The 28-year-old said on Twitter that the decision had come after “a lot of healing & self-reflective work”. “Today is a day...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Demi Lovato Launches Debut Podcast With Cadence13

Demi Lovato is adding another string to her bow with her debut podcast. The pop star, who recently featured in YouTube Originals docuseries Dancing with the Devil, will launch 4D with Demi Lovato with podcast company Cadence13. It comes as she is attached to star in NBC comedy Hungry, which...
Celebritiesspectator.us

An open letter to Demi Lovato, whoever they is

I hope this letter finds you well and that you are able to mentally center yourself in a positive and mindful way by doing whatever it is that you do, (I’m sorry but I just don’t have time to Google you what with dealing with my own groundbreakingly courageous gender non-conforming shenanigans). I cannot express just how important it is that you’ve come out as a plural. Your bravery to invite the world to dip their jaded fingers into the open wound of your vulnerability strikes such a chord with me.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Demi Lovato Announces They’re Non-Binary & Their Fans Had the Best Reaction

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Demi Lovato wrote on Wednesday. Lovato announced they are non-binary on Instagram in a heartfelt message to fans. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” they continued. “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Demi Lovato: Radio host ‘quits show’ rather than stopping jokes about non-binary pop star

An American radio host has apparently quit his long-running show after he was told not to make jokes about Demi Lovato being non-binary.Yesterday (19 May), Lovato announced to fans that after “healing and self-reflective work”, they realised that they were non-binary, and will from now on be recognised with the pronouns “they/them”.After joking about Lovato’s announcement on his Boston radio show Matty in the Morning, presenter Matty Siegel, 71, told his listeners that he was walking away from the programme due to complaints from his management.Siegel said his bosses at radio station WXKS-FM had told him to “shut up”...
CelebritiesPosted by
Cheapism.com

Demi Lovato’s Romantic History

Click here for a full time of Demi Lovato’s Romantic History. Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in Beverly Hills on February 28, 2016. The couple dated for six years, starting in 2010 when Demi was just 18 and Wilmer was 30.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Demi Lovato Changes Pronouns To They/Them

Singer Demi Lovato has taken a significant step in self-discovery, announcing early Wednesday that they now identify as nonbinary and will officially change their pronouns to they/them. (See the Instagram video and text below.) “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all...
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Demi Lovato opens up about coming to terms with their identity

Shortly after coming out as non-binary, Demi Lovato sat down with Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper for Bring Change to Mind’s A Conversation Starter livestream, and described facing their sexuality amid public scrutiny. “I had suppressed so much of myself over the years. Growing up in the South and being...