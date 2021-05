The Enterprise — my inspiration since 1942, when the ink first leaked into my veins — is still the only daily newspaper published in the Adirondacks. The Enterprise in the 1940s was not just about the brave men and women in service but also stories such as “the Food Sale of the Saranac Lake Women’s Motor Corps,” “Bond, Torch Tour Rally Sparks 5th War Loan Drive,” “7th Bond Sales in Saranac Lake Mount to $180,000” or “The Annual June Festival of the Rouge and Robe Club of the Saranac Lake High School will be held Friday evening, June 10 on the grounds of the school.”