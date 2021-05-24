400 years of military history on display next weekend at Old Fort Niagara

Around the end of May, if an elderly friend or relative asks what you are doing for Decoration Day, don’t be alarmed…it is not a sign of early onset dementia. In the years following the Civil War, Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day after General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there. In 1971, an act of Congress declared the day be named Memorial Day, a national holiday honoring the heroic men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.