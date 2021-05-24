newsbreak-logo
400 years of military history on display next weekend at Old Fort Niagara

By Dale Anderson, The Buffalo News, N.Y.
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

May 24—Four centuries of military history will be on display Memorial Day weekend as Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown holds its annual Soldiers Through the Ages presentation. There will be military vehicles and vintage encampments from the early 1700s to the Cold War. "Matchlocks to M-1s," a review of military weapons technology from the early 17th century through the 1960s, will be featured at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

