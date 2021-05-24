OK Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Washburn, or 9 miles east of Amarillo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Amarillo and Pantex. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH