Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after being shot in head in London

By CNN
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in critical condition after being shot in the head in London, her political party said on Sunday. “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head,” the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) said in a statement. “She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition.”

madison365.com
