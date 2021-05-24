Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after being shot in head in London
(CNN) — British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in critical condition after being shot in the head in London, her political party said on Sunday. “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head,” the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) said in a statement. “She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition.”madison365.com