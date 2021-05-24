Is Your Living Room the Future of Hospital Care?

HealthTap Brings a Primary Care and Behavioral Health Care Relationship to Millions Who Lack Primary Care Physician. HealthTap, a leading virtual healthcare provider, announced that it has launched an affordable, accessible way for uninsured and underinsured people to establish an ongoing primary care relationship with a doctor of their choice. With a HealthTap Prime membership for $15 per month, members can select a primary care physician and receive care for a wide range of conditions and needs, including women’s health, men’s health, senior health, preventive care, children’s health care, and care for managing chronic conditions. Each doctor appointment costs $39 (or an insurance copay) with a HealthTap Prime membership.