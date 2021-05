It is tax season in the U.S. as this is being written (the tax filing date for 2020 federal taxes has been moved from its typical April 15 date to May 17, 2021) and, for the first time this year, the very first question on the standard 1040 Form is whether “at any time during 2020 did you receive, sell, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency.”