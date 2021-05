The biggest shareholder in Nordea Bank Abp offloaded another chunk of its stake as it moves ahead with a planned exit from the Nordic region’s largest bank. Sampo Oyj sold 162 million shares in Nordea to institutional investors for 8.50 euros each, equivalent to 4% of the bank, reducing its holding to 11.9%, it said on Wednesday. The sale brought in gross proceeds of almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion).