Tips for Older Adults to Regain Their Game After Being Cooped Up for More Than a Year

Although research does not indicate an increased incidence of depression in older adults, many of the life challenges faced at this age can contribute to or exacerbate the subjective symptoms associated with this mood disorder and/or impede attempts at therapeutic intervention (Santrock, 2002; Callahan & Wolinsky, 1995). Life experiences common to this developmental stage, including loss of friends and loved ones, failing health, lack of social support, and a decreased capacity for independent living can contribute to and magnify feelings of depression and even suicidal tendencies. Studies indicate that a therapeutic program which combines medication and psychotherapy is effective treatment for depression in older adults in the large majority of cases (Keonig & Blazer, 1996).