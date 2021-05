Recent surveys have shown that optimism among farmers for both the current ag economy and the future outlook for farm profitability are quite favorable. This optimism is not surprising, given the much higher levels of net farm income in 2020, the strength of most commodity markets and the prospects for a profitable year in 2021 in most ag sectors. 2020 net farm income levels were enhanced by robust crop profits that resulted from above average crop yields, improved grain market prices and significant levels of government program payments.