Oppo announces exclusive home delivery for its products in India

For the second time this month and third time overall, Indian retailers are now accepting pre-bookings for the PS5. The console, which was originally released internationally in November, has been notoriously difficult to get, but accepting pre-bookings so soon after the previous wave means that Sony might have started taking India's stock issues more seriously. The PS5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 with the digital version being Rs. 39,990 — though it’s unlikely to be available in this lot of pre-orders.