Today is an IMPACT DAY for the potential for scattered strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening. We will start off mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Expect more breaks in the clouds this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible any time after 2 PM. Some of the storms could turn severe with the main threats being damaging winds and heavy downpours. Make sure you keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans today. Storms will continue tonight, but the severe threat should diminish after sunset.