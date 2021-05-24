newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Offers Edouard Mendy Injury Update Ahead of Champions League Final

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeRBE_0a93SvZS00

Thomas Tuchel will do everything he can to make sure Edouard Mendy is fit for Chelsea for the Champions League final on Saturday.

Mendy was forced off at half-time during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat, appearing to be injured, which saw him replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga as the Blues suffered a final day loss to end the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Chelsea clinched a top four finish, just, thanks to their London counterparts Spurs, but Tuchel's side had extra worries with Mendy suffering a rib injury.

Their season isn't over just yet with a European final on the horizon on Saturday against Manchester City in Porto, and Tuchel will wait for a further update but hopes it will be possible for the Senegalese keeper to be fit for the final.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It is easy to handle, he fell into the frame of the net. He feels a big pain in his ribs. We will have an update tomorrow with what's going on. We will see if it is possible and if it is possible, we will push to do everything so he is in goal on Saturday."

He added on clinching top four spot: "We are lucky that Tottenham did the job for us and finished the job for us today. Like I said, we came to win and to pout any doubts to the side but it was not possible.

"We are in the position, were in it, that it was possible to end in the four even with a defeat and that was possible because of the team's hard work and consistently good results.

We need to adjust details and we need to be spot on on Saturday as we want a positive outcome."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
87
Followers
768
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Porto#Champions League Final#The Champions League#Spurs#European#Senegalese#Twitter Facebook#Blues#Half Time#Manchester City#Spot#London#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Wembley snub not personal for Abraham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has ducked questions about Tammy Abraham's future. Abraham was omitted from Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester, and has been on the periphery since Tuchel's January arrival. With the Champions League final ahead on May 29, Tuchel is in no mood to let collective...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Play to win and start Edouard Mendy in the FA Cup final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should play to win Saturday in the FA Cup final and without question should start Edouard Mendy as the keeper. Tuchel should throw out any previous FA Cup player use convention in starting Kepa Arrizabalaga. Tuchel should forget about any considerations about how a win for Arrizabalaga might inflate his confidence and/or his transfer window value. And, finally, Tuchel should forget about any other considerations whatsoever that may enter into this faulty move, change his mind, and simply play Mendy. This is the title game and in title games, you simply play your best and there is no question that Mendy is his best keeper.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits Alisson 'has made top 4 race interesting'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's wonder goal at West Brom has made the top four race "interesting". Before Chelsea's Premier League match against Leicester on Tuesday - in a rematch of the FA Cup final which Leicester won 1-0 - Tuchel urged his players to keep Champions League qualification in their own hands.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool’s match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his team’s top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchel’s happiness,...
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Tuchel: We can’t feel sorry for ourselves

With three huge games still to play this season, Thomas Tuchel knows his Chelsea team cannot afford to dwell on yesterday’s FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City. We meet the same opponents at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, knowing a victory will move us above the Foxes in the Premier League going into the final weekend of the league campaign.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea’s lack of plan B is still a massive weakness for the team

Following a pair of truly awful defeats, then Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said his goal was to make plan A better before considering a plan B. Romantic as a notion that it may be, the idea doesn’t really work in the Premier League. Nine times out of 10, Manchester City and Liverpool have been able to win with their plan A in recent seasons. On the days they couldn’t, they switched to their plan B and gave themselves a better chance.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: If Rudiger wants to stay with us...

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Toni Rudiger to sign a new contract. Rudiger has one year remaining on his deal with the Blues and has flourished since his fellow German, Tuchel, was appoited in January. In a glowing verdict of Rudiger, Tuchel said: "Nothing is better than what he is...