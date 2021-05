It is the moment of Pro and Ultra flagships. Several top-tier flagships made their debut in the last period and it is very hard to choose the best one, especially for those who are not experts in the smartphone world. ZTE came up with the Axon 30 Ultra and Nubia rebranded it into Nubia Z30 Pro: even though it is not exactly the same phone, it is the first rebrand of a top-tier flagship. But is it also the most interesting flagship out there? This comparison with the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will hopefully help you to answer the question regarding its price range.