Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Clinching Top Four Finish

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea were 'lucky' that London rivals Tottenham Hotspur helped them clinch a top four finish in the Premier League.

All Chelsea needed to do on the final day of the season against Aston Villa was win to guarantee Champions League qualification without needing to rely on results elsewhere.

In typical Chelsea fashion they did it the hard way. They suffered a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park on Sunday thanks to goals from Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi, despite Ben Chilwell's consolation goal.

Liverpool clinched third spot with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, but thankfully they finished fourth due to Leicester City losing 4-2 to Spurs at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea got away with another poor display which led to another defeat and Tuchel revealed when they found out they had got over the line.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I knew it maybe three or four minutes before our game was over because the game at Leicester was over a bit earlier, so we knew about the result and that it was clear we were through.

"It was our main target but clearly, we did not play or prepare for the occasion today. We prepared for the match and the target was to win the match and I think that, again, we are absolutely able to win this match.

"It is normally so, so hard to create chances and to score against Aston Villa but we created a lot, many deliveries. They are still a young team and we try to evolve and to make them better, learn from every game but it has been our story throughout the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"We needed many clean sheets to overcome this lack of composure and precision, today we conceded two goals from set pieces and it was hard to come back but we had enough chances to turn it around."

He added: We are lucky that Tottenham did the job for us and finished the job for us today. Like I said, we came to win and to pout any doubts to the side but it was not possible.

"We are in the position, were in it, that it was possible to end in the four even with a defeat and that was possible because of the team's hard work and consistently good results.

"We need to adjust details and we need to be spot on on Saturday as we want a positive outcome."

