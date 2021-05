We're smack dab in the middle of Maytallica and we want to know- is it better to see Metallica at a festival concert or a headlining show?. We all know Metallica is a great concert- there's no argument about that. Between the pyrotechnics, the songs, the crowd, and the live sound quality, Metallica is one of those bands that consistently brings it in-person. But there are plenty of different ways to see the band- a livestream, at a festival, award show, or a headlining concert which makes us wonder what's the best way to see Metallica?