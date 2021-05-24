State auditor finds flaws in MassBay's record-keeping of college property

May 10, 2021 – MetroWest Nonprofit Network (MWNN), in partnership with Framingham State University (FSU), is pleased to announce a new course offering: Nonprofit Management Certificate for Practitioners. This 12-week online course set to launch on September 24, 2021, is designed for individuals who are interested in furthering their knowledge and skills as nonprofit leaders, aspiring and emerging leaders, mid-level nonprofit managers, and individuals seeking to change careers and enter the nonprofit sector. The program, developed after a three-year planning process that involved feedback from nonprofit leaders, funders, community organizations, educators, and students has two key goals: providing future leaders with the practical skills needed to lead effective organizations and actively supporting individuals with diverse identities and experiences who are interested in a pathway to nonprofit leadership.