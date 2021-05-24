Much cooler Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine
It has felt like summer with highs hitting 90 degrees plus on Sunday and a little more humidity as well. A cold front has moved to our south and its passage brought just some very isolated shower activity. Temperatures behind the front will turn significantly cooler for Monday, making it feel more like spring again. And those temperature swings will continue into the middle of the week ahead, with another quick shot of hot weather by Wednesday.www.wfmz.com