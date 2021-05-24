newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Much cooler Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine

By Matt Broderick
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has felt like summer with highs hitting 90 degrees plus on Sunday and a little more humidity as well. A cold front has moved to our south and its passage brought just some very isolated shower activity. Temperatures behind the front will turn significantly cooler for Monday, making it feel more like spring again. And those temperature swings will continue into the middle of the week ahead, with another quick shot of hot weather by Wednesday.

www.wfmz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Temperature#New England#Cold Front#Eastern Front#Eastern Canada#Clouds#Sunshine#Warmer Temperatures#Rain#Showers#Humidity#Summery 90 Degree Highs#Moisture#Strong Winds#Mid 70s#Spring Rainfall Deficits#Detailed Forecast Monday#Lehigh Valley#Allentown Wednesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hazard, KYwymt.com

Cold front ushers in storm chances, much cooler temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our well-advertised cold front is finally set to work through this afternoon and evening, bringing with it yet another chance of scattered showers and storms. Today through Tonight. We’ve been talking about this frontal boundary for much of the week now, and it’s finally knocking on...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Cooler with lingering clouds for your Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday will be dry with lingering clouds and highs in the low 60s. Sunny and slightly warmer weather returns Saturday with highs in the mid-60s. We'll see more clouds Sunday with highs near 70. Rain and some storms are likely for Memorial Day with highs in...
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Front to bring rain, big changes into Memorial Day Weekend

A cold front will move into the area on Friday returning the chance for organized showers and thunderstorms. After clearing the coast by Sunday, some nice changes are in store. Next 24 Hours: Overnight should remain quiet and muggy with mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the low 70s....
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

Tracking a few isolated storms, much cooler temperatures overnight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms ending well before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid-upper 50s. EXTENDED: Additional storms are forming along a cold front in far eastern Kansas this afternoon, and that will slide south overnight, leaving us quite chilly for tomorrow. Lows will be about 10 degrees cooler than average, and there's a chance we could break a record low high temperature. The coolest high we have had in Columbia on 5/28 was 60 degrees in 1997. My forecast for tomorrow is 56. We remain cooler than normal to kick off the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s on Sunday..gonna be cool for those folks hitting the water, but at least we don't have rain in the forecast until later in the day on Memorial Day. Sunday and Monday should reach the low to mid-70s with rain returning late Monday. Additional storm chances will continue each day through at least Thursday as an active pattern sets up.
Environmentwcbi.com

Warm with storms Friday, much cooler this weekend

SUMMARY: Staying calm and warm through tonight, only a very slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Tomorrow, a cold front approaches, and we may wake up to showers in the area. Not a washout, but scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. The front brings in unseasonably cool air for Memorial day weekend. We warm back up next week, with an increase in shower and storm chances.