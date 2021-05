“Becky Albertalli’s heart and sense of humor shines in this delightful new book. She has managed to take a trope that’s been done before (where a girl and her gay best friend fall for the same guy) and make it fresh and interesting in a new way. Not only is it funny, it tackles some serious issues without ever feeling heavy-handed. There’s a particular scene where Kate, the protagonist, is spiraling in a web of anxiety, and I don’t think I’ve ever read a book with those feelings described so accurately. This will work well for fans and new readers alike.”