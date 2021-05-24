newsbreak-logo
AVoD revenue ‘to hit $66bn by 2026’

By Karolina Kaminska
c21media.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal AVoD revenue will increase by 144% between 2020 and 2026 to reach US$66bn, according to UK analysis firm Digital TV Research. In its latest report, titled Global AVoD Forecasts, Digital TV Research revealed that AVoD growth dipped to only 9.2% in 2020 but predicted high growth from this year onwards.

www.c21media.net
