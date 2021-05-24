newsbreak-logo
AMC steps up non-US series push

c21media.net
 3 days ago

AMC Networks is expanding the scope of its international programming group to make it responsible for finding and developing non-US series for all of its entertainment networks and streaming services. The US-based channels and streamer operator will now have one dedicated group that sources content from around the world for...

Paramount+ Eyes Content Creation Restructuring As Nicole Clemens Is Poised For Top Programming Job

UPDATED: Deadline earlier today broke the news that Julie McNamara is leaving her post as EVP and Head of Programming for Paramount+. In his company memo announcing McNamara’s exit, Tom Ryan, ViacomCBS’ President & CEO, Streaming, didn’t name an interim replacement and did not address when a replacement would be named. Instead, he said, “I’ll have more to share in the coming weeks on our content structure and look forward to sharing further details about how we will continue to bring the best content from across ViacomCBS to Paramount+.”
TV Seriesc21media.net

Viaplay, Virgin Media book The Holiday

NENT-owned Nordic streamer Viaplay and Irish broadcaster Virgin Media TV have acquired the rights to forthcoming drama series The Holiday, commissioned by UK broadcaster Channel 5. The deals are the first for the 4×60’ series, which is based on the bestselling book series by TM Logan which is set in...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

The CW Fall 2021 TV Schedule, Premiere Dates, & Video: THE FLASH, RIVERDALE, STARGIRL, and More

The CW has released their Fall 2021 schedule and premiere dates for their primetime television shows. The CW Fall 2021 Schedule for Returning and New Series Press Release. The CW Network will officially launch its new seven-night 2021-22 primetime schedule in Fall of 2021 with a strategic mix of new and returning original scripted series and alternative programming, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network. The CW’s 2021-22 network image campaign and new season highlight trailer features the newly released single “Higher Power” from the legendary band Coldplay.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Breeders: Season Three Renewal for FX Dark Comedy Series

How much bigger can Paul and Ally’s kids get? We’ll find out in season three. Sky (in the UK) and FX have renewed the Breeders TV series for another year. The Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. In season two, son Luke (Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new challenges for their parents. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time, and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing. Paul’s parents, — Jackie (Bacon) and Jim (Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Grows Starz Streaming Subscribers to 16.7M

Lionsgate on Thursday posted a smaller fourth quarter loss on lower overall revenue as the Hollywood studio continues to drive into the streaming space with Starz. The studio saw its global streaming subscriber base for Starz grow year-over-year to 16.7 million, with the domestic streaming subscriber base hitting 10 million. With Starz global subscribers standing at 29.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter, Lionsgate now has more over-the-top digital Starz subscribers than the 12.8 million traditional linear TV subscribers it had at the end of the fourth quarter.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Walking/Running Around Doctor Who: Time Fracture in London (Video)

Doctor Who: Time Fracture is an interactive live-action immersive theatre that has just launched in London. Originally intended to tie in with last year's Time Lord Victorious crossover, it is based on the concept of time fracture made popular in The Eleventh Doctor's run. The show is set in a UNIT Black Site on Davies Street in London, the home of Mars astronaut Adelaide Brooke. Being saved by the Twelfth Doctor, even though she then committed suicide, created a time fracture, which is now pummelling backward and forwards in time, sucking everything into its maw. And The Doctor – The Thirteenth and The First – are recruiting humans to help save reality, and yes, you actually have to go to Davies Street to participate.
TV & Videoshorrornews.net

SHUDDER ACQUIRES TERRIFYING THRILLER THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR

Bold, Unrelenting Feature Debut from Justin Powell and David Charbonier Streams July 29 Exclusively on Shudder. Filmmakers’ Follow-up Feature, The Djinn, to be Released by IFC Midnight. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired the exclusive rights to The Boy Behind the Door...
Businesslicenseglobal.com

BBC Studios Expands ‘Hey Duggee’ Toy Range

BBC Studios has announced it has struck a deal with MV Sports, a U.K. designer in licensed wheeled toys. MV Sports will produce a range of “Hey Duggee” branded scooters, ride-ons and bikes. The first wave of product will launch at retail this fall. Additionally, existing “Hey Duggee” toy partner HTI will launch a new role play range in 2022.
TV ShowsThe Drum

Amazon Prime Video boosted by $8.45bn MGM Studios acquisition

Amazon is to purchase the historic MGM Studios in an $8.45bn deal designed to better equip Prime Video to compete with Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV. By taking on one of the most hallowed studios in Hollywood, Amazon is positioning its streaming service as a force to be reckoned with in the battle for content. It will draw on a legacy of over 4,000 films from the James Bond franchise to Tomb Raider, as well as 17,000 TV shows including The Handmaid’s Tale and reality cosmetic surgery series Botched.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney will close at least 100 TV channels to stream its content

Disney + does not want to stop its growth since its arrival in November 2019 and for that he plans various strategies in his quest to obtain subscribers. Among his latest moves was the launch of Star: another service for more adult-focused content. Now you have an even riskier step in mind because will close at least 100 television channels to move their titles to streaming. What is it about?
StocksNBC San Diego

AMC Entertainment Shares Shoot Up 35% as Reddit Traders Double Down

AMC surged as much as 47% Thursday and ended the session 35.6% higher at $26.52, pushing its week-to-date advance to nearly 120%. AMC has overtaken GameStop to become the most-loved stock in the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit forum, according to Bank of America. The so-called short covering could be contributing to...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Peabody Adds Six More Members to Board of Directors, Including Warner Bros.' Channing Dungey

Peabody has added six more members to its West Coast board of directors, including Lorrie Bartlett, co-head of talent, ICM; Channing Dungey, chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; Alix Jaffe, executive VP of television, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Tilane Jones, president of Array; Charles D. King, founder and CEO of Macro; and Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks.
Businessseattlepi.com

UTA Marketing Adds Veteran Brand Executive Monique Francis

Veteran brand executive Monique Francis is joining UTA Marketing, the brand consulting division of the talent, entertainment and sports company, United Talent Agency announced on Wednesday. Francis will serve as an executive in the client strategy team, working across the department’s roster of corporate clients on the development of impact-focused...