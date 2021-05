PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The player who will get the opportunity to be the next Steelers center wasn’t even an offensive lineman when he started his college career. Kendrick Green came to Illinois in 2017 as one of the top 5 high school players in the state and top 25 defensive tackles in the country. Upon arriving at Illinois he redshirted his freshman year. Then a conversation with Illini head coach Lovie Smith, who had a need, about moving over to offense. There was a realization by Green.