Another day of rain for most of Central Texas

The soggy weather from this past weekend stretches into the start of the final work week of May but even though rain chances are high, we’re thankfully not expecting typical May severe storms like we frequently get this time of year. A ridge of high pressure has been stubborn to break across the southeastern U.S. and the clockwise flow around it has helped to pull Gulf moisture into the atmosphere. The moisture will get tapped into this morning by a weak upper-level low that’ll swing up the I-35 corridor giving us high rain chances again today. We’ll start out with scattered rain in the morning, especially so near and west of I-35, with more pop-up scattered showers and storms midday and into the afternoon. Although organized severe weather is unlikely today, a stray strong storm could contain gusty winds or pocket change size hail. Since the air mass in place is a tropical one, occasional funnel clouds could be spotted today but it’s unlikely those would reach the ground or cause any damage. If we’re going to have any major impacts from today’s rain, it’ll come from pockets of localized heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Morning rain chances near about 50% climb to 70% midday and into the afternoon. Nearly the entire area should see at least some rain, but there’s a chance that some spots miss out on the rain entirely. There’s also a low chance that the system sparking today’s rain pulls northward quickly leaving us with a relatively dry afternoon. Plan for the rain but hope for some dry weather today! The rain and clouds will help to keep temperatures suppressed too. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s only warm into the mid-to-upper 70s late this afternoon.