An elite special cell of the capital’s police on Monday visited the offices of Twitter India after the platform flagged a post by a ruling party member as ‘manipulated media,’ leading to a public outcry amidst deepening fears of censorship.The visit by the special cell of Delhi Police, which is tasked to investigate cases of terrorism, organised crime and other serious offences, has been described by the political opposition and some others on social media as intimidation.The police, however, found that both the offices were closed as employees were working from home since the pandemic struck last year. However, Delhi...