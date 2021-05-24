newsbreak-logo
Tips for Older Adults to Regain Their Game After Being Cooped Up for More Than a Year

By Judith Graham Kaiser Health News
Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

Alice Herb, 88, an intrepid New Yorker, is used to walking miles around Manhattan. But after this year of being shut inside, trying to avoid covid-19, she’s noticed a big difference in how she feels. “Physically, I’m out of shape,” she told me. “The other day I took the subway...

High Point, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Senior Games helps older adults stay active and form friend­ships

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The largest senior Olympic program in the nation is taking place right now. Participants in all 100 North Carolina counties compete in 51 local games, preparing them for the state finals in September. Seniors compete in several events: pickleball, horseshoes, swimming, and track events and compete...
HealthWicked Local

Social Engagement Program helps older adults feel more socially connected

Social isolation is a prevalent concern for approximately one-quarter of community-dwelling Americans aged 65 and older who are considered to be socially isolated, and a significant proportion of adults in the U.S. report feeling lonely, according to a report conducted by National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. And with the coronavirus pandemic altering people’s lives and the ways in which they interact with others, isolation among older adults is at an all-time high. Social isolation can affect everything from mental health, nutrition, and mobility.
Yogadailypostathenian.com

Preventing falls in older adults

We now have regularly scheduled activities on Wednesday and Friday mornings. Each of these days we will have bingo at 10 a.m. and then either a special speaker, game, or a craft project at 11 a.m. It is necessary to call to reserve a spot since seating is limited due to having to practice social distancing. On June 14, the activities will change to Mondays and Wednesdays.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Children older than 12 years old line up to get vaccinated at Vanderbilt Medical Center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Children ages 12 to 15 in Nashville are rolling up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, Vanderbilt Medical University Medical Center began vaccinating those children with the Pfizer vaccine. Ansley Martin, 12, and her 14-year-old sister Lily said they are so grateful to receive their first dose. The two sisters say they have felt the impacts of this pandemic firsthand.
Public HealthPosted by
WJCT News

In 25 States, More Than Half Of Adults Are Fully Vaccinated

In 25 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, more than half of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest CDC data. New England leads the U.S. in vaccination rates among adults. Maine, Connecticut and Vermont have the highest vaccination rates among adults, with more than 62% of residents age 18 and over fully vaccinated. Massachusetts and Rhode Island are close behind.
Mental HealthDundalk Eagle

Depression in older adults

Have you lost interest in many of the activities and interests you previously enjoyed?. Are you having trouble working, sleeping, eating, and functioning?. If you answered yes, you may be experiencing depression. As you get older, you may go through a lot of changes—death of loved ones, retirement, stressful life...
Public HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Could COVID-19 Trigger Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in the Young?

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Although older adults are among the most vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19, new research warns that young patients can develop long-lasting fatigue and concentration problems, even if their COVID-19 infection was mild. That's the troubling takeaway from three COVID-19 cases involving patients...
HealthHealthline

Too Much TV in Your 40s, 50s Can Affect Brain Health: What You Can Do

Researchers say people who watch more television in middle age have a higher risk of declining brain health in later years. Their studies indicate that excessive TV watching can cause cognitive decline and a reduction in gray matter. Experts recommend that you select an activity to replace TV watching that...
Fitnessqueenannenews.com

Exercise and brain health in older adults

Did you know May 26 is National Senior Health and Fitness Day? When we think of fitness, we often think about muscular strength and cardiovascular health, but fitness also plays a key role in keeping our brains healthy. As a clinical health psychology graduate student in 1995, I paid my...
Public Healththefreepress.ca

More than half of eligible adults in Interior Health vaccinated

A majority of residents have had their first jab against COVID-19. Interior Health reports that more than vaccination 365,000 doses have been administered, representing more than 50 per cent of the jurisdiction’s eligible population. The health authority is still urging everyone eligible to register. The province’s age-based cohort system will...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every May and seems even more profound for 2021 as the world continues to experience and endure the effects of the pandemic, impacting mental health not just on an individual level but on a global scale as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood (http://bit.ly/cdcMH2021).” Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health, and May is a great month to learn more about what you can do to support your own mental health as we continue to transition through the pandemic.
Mental HealthForbes

Chronic Stress: Symptoms and Treatment

From traffic jams to a health scare to major work deadlines, life brings plenty of stressful moments. Some degree of stress is normal, but if feelings of being overwhelmed persist and affect your mental, emotional or physical health, you may be dealing with a chronic case that requires thoughtful intervention.
HealthNewswise

Wearable devices show that physical activity may lower atrial fibrillation and stroke risk

Newswise — BOSTON - Physical activity that conforms to medical and health association guidelines is associated with a lower risk of atrial fibrillation (Afib) and stroke, according to a study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), who analyzed nearly 100,000 individuals equipped with wrist-worn accelerometers to measure their movement. The researchers' findings suggest that data from wearables, including a new generation of devices with sensors that allow for Afib detection, could provide an opportunity for the public health community to promote moderate physical activity as an effective way to improve health outcomes. The study was published in the European Heart Journal. [1]