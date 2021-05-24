Tips for Older Adults to Regain Their Game After Being Cooped Up for More Than a Year

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every May and seems even more profound for 2021 as the world continues to experience and endure the effects of the pandemic, impacting mental health not just on an individual level but on a global scale as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood (http://bit.ly/cdcMH2021).” Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health, and May is a great month to learn more about what you can do to support your own mental health as we continue to transition through the pandemic.