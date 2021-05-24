newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

WP Statistics Plugin Flaw Time-Based Blind SQL Injection

By Abeerah Hashim
latesthackingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeads up, WordPress admins! The popular plugin WP Statistics had a serious security flaw that could risk website security. Since the patch is out, users must ensure updating their sites with the latest plugin version to stay protected. WP Statistics Plugin Flaw. Researchers from Team Wordfence have a serious SQL...

latesthackingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sql#Parameter#Esc#Sql#Sensitive Data#Information Security#Blind Users#Team Wordfence#Wp Admin Admin Php#Plugin Flaw#Wordpress Admins#Specific Data#Vulnerability#Queries#Website Security#Sensitive Information#Non Admin Users#Vulnerable Websites#Bulk Data#Installations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Animalsduckdb.org

Efficient SQL on Pandas with DuckDB

TLDR: DuckDB, a free and open source analytical data management system, can efficiently run SQL queries directly on Pandas DataFrames. Recently, an article was published advocating for using SQL for Data Analysis. Here at team DuckDB, we are huge fans of SQL. It is a versatile and flexible language that allows the user to efficiently perform a wide variety of data transformations, without having to care about how the data is physically represented or how to do these data transformations in the most optimal way.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Extract Data Observability Metrics from Snowflake Using SQL

Monitor the health of your Snowflake data pipelines with these simple queries. Your team just migrated to Snowflake. Your CTO is all in on this “modern data stack,” or as he calls it: “The Enterprise Data Discovery.” But as any data engineer will tell you, not even the best tools will save you from broken pipelines.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

ChaosSearch adds SQL support to deliver multicloud business intelligence

ChaosSearch Inc. is making its log analytics data platform more useful, creating what it says is the industry’s first true multimodel, multicloud data lake that enables fast, cost-effective log analytics and business intelligence at large scale. The platform gets a significant update with the ability to perform Structured Query Language...
SoftwareVentureBeat

ChaosSearch brings SQL support to log analytics

ChaosSearch today announced it has added support for SQL to a log analytics platform that employs an index engine to make data stored in an object-based cloud storage service available to tools without having to convert it into another format. That SQL capability complements existing support for an application programming interface (API) that is compatible with the open source ElasticSearch engine.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Time and Query Optimal Quantum Algorithms Based on Decision Trees

It has recently been shown that starting with a classical query algorithm (decision tree) and a guessing algorithm that tries to predict the query answers, we can design a quantum algorithm with query complexity $O(\sqrt{GT})$ where $T$ is the query complexity of the classical algorithm (depth of the decision tree) and $G$ is the maximum number of wrong answers by the guessing algorithm [arXiv:1410.0932, arXiv:1905.13095]. In this paper we show that, given some constraints on the classical algorithms, this quantum algorithm can be implemented in time $\tilde O(\sqrt{GT})$. Our algorithm is based on non-binary span programs and their efficient implementation. We conclude that various graph theoretic problems including bipartiteness, cycle detection and topological sort can be solved in time $O(n^{3/2}\log n)$ and with $O(n^{3/2})$ quantum queries. Moreover, finding a maximal matching can be solved with $O(n^{3/2})$ quantum queries in time $O(n^{3/2}\log n)$, and maximum bipartite matching can be solved in time $O(n^2\log n)$.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

SeaD: End-to-end Text-to-SQL Generation with Schema-aware Denoising

In text-to-SQL task, seq-to-seq models often lead to sub-optimal performance due to limitations in their architecture. In this paper, we present a simple yet effective approach that adapts transformer-based seq-to-seq model to robust text-to-SQL generation. Instead of inducing constraint to decoder or reformat the task as slot-filling, we propose to train seq-to-seq model with Schema aware Denoising (SeaD), which consists of two denoising objectives that train model to either recover input or predict output from two novel erosion and shuffle noises. These denoising objectives acts as the auxiliary tasks for better modeling the structural data in S2S generation. In addition, we improve and propose a clause-sensitive execution guided (EG) decoding strategy to overcome the limitation of EG decoding for generative model. The experiments show that the proposed method improves the performance of seq-to-seq model in both schema linking and grammar correctness and establishes new state-of-the-art on WikiSQL benchmark. The results indicate that the capacity of vanilla seq-to-seq architecture for text-to-SQL may have been under-estimated.
Computersgodotengine.org

Easy Networking Plugin

A plugin for the Godot game engine that provides a simple drag-and-drop networking interface that requires as little code as possible. It includes a Networking Global that provides a higher-level networking API and a new node called NetworkSyncer that handles variable syncing for Scenes. Features:. -Client-Server and Peer-to-Peer network support.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

SQL Server Data Got Corrupted? Try to Recover it With SQL Recovery Toolbox

MS SQL Server is a relational database management system (RDMS) developed by Sybase and Microsoft. It is useful in a wide variety of transaction processing, data analytics, and business intelligence platforms. Microsoft has dozens of SQL server editions aimed at different workloads and environments. SQL database corruption affects the consistency...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Why the IDE is not the future of SQL-based analytics

Queries need context unavailable in IDEs. [You’ll have a better time writing in prequel.]. I’m just going to say it: the traditional IDE format is not great for writing queries for analytics work. I’ll start by explaining why, then tell you what you can do about it. First, my explanation...
InternetPosted by
Hacker Noon

Free Internet Plugin by Hacker Noon

HackerNoon, the company behind the technology publishing platform with 15k+ writers and 3M+ monthly readers, launched The Free Internet Plugin in the Chrome Store. This browser plugin removes known paywalled content from Google search results. The app description reads, “If you don’t want to pay for the story, the headline...
Coding & Programminghackernoon.com

Querying Complex JSON Objects With SQL

How many times have you run into a situation where you wish you could do a SQL join without getting duplicate rows back? What if we could get a list "column" returned instead? HarperDB’s ARRAY() function enables just that. In this post we’re going to take a look at a basic example of people with addresses and phone numbers.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Take your SQL from Good to Great: Part 2

Not always there when you call, but always on time. This is part 2 of a 4-part series on some of my most valued SQL ‘hacks’. Check out the others in the series:. Part 3: The other JOINs (coming soon!) Part 4: Window Functions (coming soon!) Have a suggestion for...
Computerschartattack.com

7 Best WordPress Contest Plugins

Are you looking for the best WordPress contest plugins to run on your website?. Giveaways, when done correctly, will help you expand your email list, increase your social media following, and promote your website in general. However, if you want to professionally implement many functions through your website, you’ll need...
ComputersSonic State

Sequenced Multi-Effect Plugin

Devious Machines Infiltrator features 28 effects combined with powerful controls 19/05/21. Devious Machines has announced that their brand new sequenced multi-effect plugin Infiltrator is now available. A spokesperson told us, "Infiltrator is a monster multi-effect that can satisfy any sound design appetite. Thanks to a choice of 28 effects, combined...
ComputersNetwork World

An Expert Guide to SQL Server Performance Tuning

Database professionals agree – SQL Server performance tuning is hard. And on top of that, it never stops because complex database environments are always changing with upgrades, application updates and queries. It often feels like as soon as you get one query optimized, there’s another one right behind it that’s eating CPU time or clogging memory or otherwise slowing down the entire database. Then, add to that, the instances when the latest SQL Server version itself has made performance worse instead of making it better as promised.
Sciencearxiv.org

Implementation and Evaluation of a Multivariate Abstraction-Based, Interval-Based Dynamic Time-Warping Method as a Similarity Measure for Longitudinal Medical Records

We extended dynamic time warping (DTW) into interval-based dynamic time warping (iDTW), including (A) interval-based representation (iRep): [1] abstracting raw, time-stamped data into interval-based abstractions, [2] comparison-period scoping, [3] partitioning abstract intervals into a given temporal granularity; (B) interval-based matching (iMatch): matching partitioned, abstract-concepts records, using a modified DTW. Using domain knowledge, we abstracted the raw data of medical records, for up to three concepts out of four or five relevant concepts, into two interval types: State abstractions (e.g. LOW, HIGH) and Gradient abstractions (e.g. INCREASING, DECREASING). We created all uni-dimensional (State or Gradient) or multi-dimensional (State and Gradient) abstraction combinations. Tasks: Classifying 161 oncology patients records as autologous or allogenic bone-marrow transplantation; classifying 125 hepatitis patients records as B or C hepatitis; predicting micro- or macro-albuminuria in the next year for 151 Type 2 diabetes patients. We used a k-Nearest-Neighbors majority, k=1 to SQRT(N), N = set size. 50,328 10-fold cross-validation experiments were performed: 23,400 (Oncology), 19,800 (Hepatitis), 7,128 (Diabetes). Measures: Area Under the Curve (AUC), optimal Youden's Index. Paired t-tests compared result vectors for equivalent configurations other than a tested variable, to determine a significant mean accuracy difference (P<0.05). Mean classification and prediction using abstractions was significantly better than using only raw time-stamped data. In each domain, at least one abstraction combination led to a significantly better performance than using raw data. Increasing feature number, and using multi-dimensional abstractions, enhanced performance. Unlike when using raw data, optimal performance was often reached with k=5, using abstractions.
Computersprogramminginsider.com

MQL and SQL Main Points and Differences. Tips to Identify and Convert a Sales Lead into MQL and SQL

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Typical Lead, MQL, and SQL: How to Convert Them in Sales Leads and Main Differences. The difficulty with modern advertisement and marketing, in general, is that the vast majority of customers who see your banner do not need your goods or services. And if the proposition is convenient and valuable for them, keep in mind that there are a number of serious considerations that could potentially discourage them from doing business with you. You must realize that not every visitor to your landing page or shop is a good fit for you as a customer.
ComputersPosted by
Hacker Noon

Migration Makes My Skin Crawl: From SQL to NoSQL

Listen to the Hacker Noon Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Is database migration as scary as it sounds? Amy Tom talks to Matt Groves, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Couchbase, and Curt Gratz, Co-Owner of CKH Consulting. Amy, Matt, and Curt talk about migrating from a SQL database to a NoSQL database, the challenges developers face when shit hits the fan, and assessing the use case of your database. Curt is a Couchbase user and is well-versed in database migration; he shares how to avoid disaster migration and what he's learned using a NoSQL database. Matt slams down the expert advice on what "NoSQL" encompasses, and how to convert your data structures.
Softwarearxiv.org

Reservoir Computing based on Mutually Injected Phase Modulated Semiconductor Lasers as a monolithic integrated hardware accelerator

In this paper we propose and numerically study a neuromorphic computing scheme that applies delay-based reservoir computing in a laser system consisting of two mutually coupled phase modulated lasers. The scheme can be monolithic integrated in a straightforward manner and alleviates the need for external optical injection, as the data can be directly applied on the on-chip phase modulator placed between the two lasers. The scheme also offers the benefit of increasing the nodes compared to a reservoir computing system using either one laser under feedback or laser under feedback and optical injection. Numerical simulations assess the performance of the integrated reservoir computing system in dispersion compensation tasks in short-reach optical communication systems. We numerically demonstrate that the proposed platform can recover severely distorted 25 Gbaud PAM-4 signals for transmission distances exceeding 50km and outperform other competing delay-based reservoir computing systems relying on optical feedback. The proposed scheme, thanks to its compactness and simplicity, can play the role of a monolithic integrated hardware accelerator in a wide range of application requiring high speed real time processing.