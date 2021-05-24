Howard Dukes: Shootings near South Bend parks steal our sense of community

SOUTH BEND — Dozens of people were gathered at Coquillard Park early Wednesday evening when as many 30 shots rang out. The correct answer is everything. But I would have also not accepted the sight of crime scene tape wrapped around playground equipment, or that the memorial to a toddler killed near this same park seven years ago falls within another crime scene from yet another shooting, or that the two victims from Wednesday’s shooting were a part of or near a group of adults and children who came to the park to enjoy the first 80 degree day of the year.