Craft Beer Industry Responds To Widespread Reports Of Sexual Harassment In The Workplace

The coolest thing happened last night. I was on my balcony -- the catio -- when all the sudden Strawberry got spooked and jumped off the wall to hide. I looked over and there was a giant raccoon on the neighbor's roof. Once he saw me, he jumped down into this weird junkyard space my landlord has and then made his way back up and over to the roof of a shed in our yard. Unfortunately in my excitement for it, I stayed up way too late, which made me feel like a piece of shit today. I blew off two calls and am still going through email at midnight. Needless to say, no big adventure today but Darren got us Lefty's Pizza and it was just as wonderful as I remembered.