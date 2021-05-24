Craft Beer Industry Responds To Widespread Reports Of Sexual Harassment In The Workplace
It took one brave woman to bring a these toxic workplace stories to light and the craft beer biz is responding as the fallout continues. The craft beer industry is reeling from a virtual tsunami of postings from women who work in the biz sharing their own stories of workplace sexism and sexual assault, after brewer and production manager Brienne Allan of Notch Brewing in Salem, MA shared her own experiences on her personal Instagram account last week.www.americancraftbeer.com