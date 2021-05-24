newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

2021 Oregon Beer Award Winners

americancraftbeer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile maybe not as big a deal as the Great American Beer Festival Competition the Oregon Beer Awards are 100% more fun. And we’ve got all the big winners for you from what is being called the “drunkest award show, this side of the Golden Globes.”. Here’s the deal…. On...

www.americancraftbeer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oort
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#Cold Beer#Barrel Aged Beer#Sour Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Festival#Gigantic Brewing#Old Town Brewing#Novo Brewing Co#Barrel Brewing Co#European#Captivator#North American#Twheat Belgian Beers#German Wheat Beers#Brett Beers#Sasquatch Brewing Co#Baerlic Brewing Co#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
historynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon Statefoodtruckoperator.com

Oregon food truck gets new name, new owner

The former Coyote Creek Concession food truck, in Lakeview, Oregon, now has a new name and a new owner. Bill Sande purchased and reopened the truck as Toppy's, according to a Lake County Examiner report. The ex-Marine learned to cook as part of a team and then served as a...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...