Explainer-What is ‘black fungus’ that is hitting India’s COVID-19 patients?

The whole world is distressed with the coronavirus pandemic and everyone is hoping for the pandemic to end in any way possible. However, this deadly virus has continued to affect billions of people worldwide with new variants that are more difficult than ever before as well as rare infections caused by it. Multiple countries have suffered a second or third wave from this dangerous coronavirus like the US, UK, India – some experiencing different symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting whereas others had difficulty breathing because their airways were being blocked.