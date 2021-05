Award season continues tonight with the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Much like the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, this award show promises to be exciting, fun and a bit unpredictable. This year, Usher will lead the ceremony with his years of music knowledge and his million-dollar smile. Not to mention, he’s set to perform as well. As far as the awards are concerned, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Drake, Future and many of your favorite artists will duke it out for the night’s biggest prizes.