Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank to launch online travel app

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to Brussels, Ankara, Jakarta, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, and Honolulu May 25 to June 4. In Brussels, the Deputy Secretary will meet with foreign counterparts representing Belgium, the EU, and NATO to discuss key policy priorities, including strengthening cooperation with allies and partners, supporting the global recovery from COVID-19, and countering the influence of challenging foreign actors. While in Brussels, Deputy Secretary Sherman will lead the first meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China with European Union External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino. The Deputy Secretary will then travel to Ankara to engage with government officials and civil society. Deputy Secretary Sherman will underscore the importance of the U.S.-Turkey relationship as we work together with our NATO Ally to confront mutual challenges, and discuss areas of concern.