Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank to launch online travel app

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s oldest lender, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB), said on Monday it plans to launch a hotel booking application next year that does not charge hospitality operators a gross profit fee. The bank said it would launch the app, “Zero GP OTA”, to assist small and medium-sized...

