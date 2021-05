ST. CLOUD— For anglers rearing to get out in the boat or stand along a lake shoreline with a fishing rod, Saturday can't come soon enough. Saturday marks the start of the fishing season for Minnesotans looking to fish for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout. This year's fishing opener is later than most years, but with temperature forecasts in the high 60s and mid-70s, it's poised to be a good weekend.