newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

MOL demonstrates auto berthing system on large ferry

shipinsight.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consortium involving Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL); Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology (TUMST), Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen), and MOL Ferry Company have announced the success of a demonstration test (from March to April 2021) of their jointly developed auto berthing and un-berthing system. The tests were performed at an actual pier in Oarai Port, Ibaraki Prefecture, using the large-size car ferry Sunflower Shiretoko, owned by MOL Ferry. Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism (MLIT) selected this joint initiative for its autonomous vessel demonstration project.

shipinsight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mol#Mitsui O S K Lines#Technology Company#Water Safety#Mitsui E S Shipbuilding#Mitsui O S K Lines#Tumst#Akishima Laboratories#Mol Ferry Company#Mlit#Unberthing#Auto Berthing#Un Berthing System#Oarai Port#Demonstration Tests#Verifying Safety#Simulations#Actual Berths#Criteria#Ibaraki Prefecture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
United Nations
Related
Industrymarinelink.com

Opus Marine Expands Fleet with Damen Fast Crew Supplier

Offshore logistics service provider Opus Marine, part of Zeitfracht Group, has expanded its fleet with a new Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 2710, named Allegro at a ceremony on Thursday. The vessel will begin immediate operations, transporting technicians to wind farms offshore, and according to Damen, the shipbuilder, the crews...
Economyoffshore-energy.biz

Wärtsilä to develop autonomous, zero-emission barge for Port of Rotterdam

Finland-based technology group Wärtsilä is embarking on a project to develop and demonstrate an autonomous, zero-emission barge for the Rotterdam Port Authority. The endeavor is part of a research project, nicknamed sMArt Green Ports as Integrated Efficient multimodal hubs (MAGPIE), which was borne out of a collaboration between the port authorities of Rotterdam, DeltaPort, HAROPA and Sines. The project is being pursued in partnership with 10 research institutions and over 30 companies in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Portugal and Denmark.
Industrymaritime-executive.com

Rotor Sail Installations Growing for Bulk Carriers

Rotor technology is continuing to draw increasing interest from the shipping industry as a tool to improve a ship’s performance and reduce emissions. A growing number of shipowners are adding the 100-year-old technology to their ships. Dry bulk shipping, with large, slower-moving vessel, is the latest segment to be adopting...
Industryrivieramm.com

Maersk breaks new ground with battery installation in AHTS vessel

In what is believed to be a world first in the anchor handler market, Maersk Supply Service will install a hybrid-battery solution on one of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels, advancing its ambitious CO2 emissions goals for its fleet. The Danish OSV owner plans a 50% reduction in...
Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Japan Start-Up, Swiss Firm to Build Fuel-Cell High-Speed Shuttle

A Japanese start-up has teamed up with a Swiss counterpart to develop a passenger vessel powered by the hydrogen fuel cell system. Almatech, a Swiss ship developer, and e5 Lab, a Japanese firm funded by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Mitsubishi Corporation and others, signed a memorandum at the Swiss Embassy in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Industrymaritime-executive.com

AiP Issued for System of Rigid Sails and Solar Power for Eco Ships

In a step towards the realization of a zero-emission power and propulsion for shipping, Japan’s Eco Marine Power received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for its concept for a ship featuring a renewable energy system for ships. Know as Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy (MRE), the system integrates rigid sails, marine-grade solar panels, energy storage modules, a charging system, and computers that enable the ship to tap into renewable energy by harnessing wind and solar power.
Industryrivieramm.com

MOL unveils auto-berthing project

Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co. MOL, Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology, Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen) Inc. and MOL Ferry Co. have successfully demonstrated their jointly developed auto berthing and un-berthing system at a pier in Oarai Port, Ibaraki Prefecture, in Japan using the large-size car ferry Sunflower Shiretoko, owned by MOL Ferry as the test vessel.
Industrybioenergy-news.com

MOL to procure vessel for woody biomass transport

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced plans to procure a newbuilding Panamax bulker to transport woody biomass for energy as its main cargo, in light of increased demand. The new vessel’s specifications are in pre-compliance with the Energy Efficiency Design Index - the environmental regulations that will be adopted in 2025.
Industryajot.com

MOL to re-enter ammonia transport business

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that it has decided to re-enter the ammonia transport business with the Green Pioneer, a 35,000 cbm-type ammonia /LPG carrier, and signed a time charter contract with Trammo, a leading international merchandising and ammonia trading company.  . MOL was active in the ammonia transport business...
Industrymarinelink.com

Stolt Tankers Joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Stolt Tankers and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping signed a partnership agreement making Stolt Tankers an official partner to the center. The tanker shipping company is among a wide range of industry partners who have teamed up to develop zero carbon solutions for the maritime industry. Other active companies include Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, Cargill, Environmental Defense Fund, Haldor Topsoe, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NORDEN, NYK Line, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy and Total.
Industryworldoil.com

Maersk Supply Service taps Wärtsilä to support its 2030 fleet decarbonization goals

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its Wärtsilä HY Module, a containerized hybrid battery power and energy storage system to Maersk Supply Service, the Denmark based provider of offshore marine services and integrated solutions for the global energy sector. The Wärtsilä system will support Maersk’s goal of reducing the carbon intensity of its fleet by 50 percent before the end of this decade. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in May 2021.
Agriculturefuelcellsworks.com

Green Hydrogen Systems to Delivery of Up to 24 MW Electrolysis Capacity for Large-scale Green Hydrogen Production

Green Hydrogen Systems, Eurowind Energy and Lhyfe enter into a master supply agreement covering delivery of up to 24 MW electrolysis capacity. Green Hydrogen Systems, Eurowind Energy and Lhyfe has entered into a master supply agreement covering delivery of up to 24 MW electrolysis capacity. With this agreement, the three parties are granting each other mutual exclusivity. The large-scale production and storage of green hydrogen from solar and wind produced at GreenLab Skive will partly be processed into green methanol for use in the transport sector and partly used directly as a green, zero-emission fuel for heavy transport.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

MOL to Step up Hydrogen and Ammonia Business

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) – Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) said on Wednesday it will accelerate efforts to build a global supply chain of cleaner marine energy using fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia as the world heads toward carbon neutrality by 2050. “Decarbonizing ship fuel is one...
Industryoffshore-energy.biz

MOL returns to ammonia shipping

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has decided to re-enter the ammonia transport business after almost five years of being absent from the trade. MOL’s re-entry into the business is being announced on the back of a time-charter contract with Trammo, a US-based merchandising and ammonia trading company. Under the...
Carsexpeditionportal.com

Scottoiler V-system—An Auto-oiler Overview

With the dusty days of summer inbound, chain lubrication should be at the top of every rider’s motorcycle maintenance list. In fact, some experts say motorcycle chains should be lubricated every 300-600 miles, though this is debatable and depends on riding conditions. Why Do I Need To Lubricate My Chain?