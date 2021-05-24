MOL demonstrates auto berthing system on large ferry
A consortium involving Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL); Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology (TUMST), Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen), and MOL Ferry Company have announced the success of a demonstration test (from March to April 2021) of their jointly developed auto berthing and un-berthing system. The tests were performed at an actual pier in Oarai Port, Ibaraki Prefecture, using the large-size car ferry Sunflower Shiretoko, owned by MOL Ferry. Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism (MLIT) selected this joint initiative for its autonomous vessel demonstration project.shipinsight.com