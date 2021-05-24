MOL demonstrates auto berthing system on large ferry

Green Hydrogen Systems, Eurowind Energy and Lhyfe enter into a master supply agreement covering delivery of up to 24 MW electrolysis capacity. Green Hydrogen Systems, Eurowind Energy and Lhyfe has entered into a master supply agreement covering delivery of up to 24 MW electrolysis capacity. With this agreement, the three parties are granting each other mutual exclusivity. The large-scale production and storage of green hydrogen from solar and wind produced at GreenLab Skive will partly be processed into green methanol for use in the transport sector and partly used directly as a green, zero-emission fuel for heavy transport.