It was one of the boldest ideas in recent memory. The Blue Devils were up against one of the greatest teams in the history of collegiate women’s soccer, a team that had broken their hearts twice in the fall. A team that Duke played more competitively than anyone else, including the No. 2 team in the country. The Blue Devils knew they were outclassed, and so they undertook one of the boldest, most ludicrous strategies in NCAA tournament history.