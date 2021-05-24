This app takes crowdsourcing cicadas to the next level

newsbreak-logo
“It’s a simple interface. All people have to do is go out and find a cicada, take its picture and submit it.”. (Pittsburgh) — I’m sure you’ve heard by now: the cicadas are coming. By the billions. Triggered by warming ground temperatures, the nymphs crawl out of their underground homes and into trees and other vegetation. Then they’ll shed their exoskeletons and spread their newly developed translucent wings. A little later, the males will start singing for a mate.

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
