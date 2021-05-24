This app takes crowdsourcing cicadas to the next level

“It’s a simple interface. All people have to do is go out and find a cicada, take its picture and submit it.”. (Pittsburgh) — I’m sure you’ve heard by now: the cicadas are coming. By the billions. Triggered by warming ground temperatures, the nymphs crawl out of their underground homes and into trees and other vegetation. Then they’ll shed their exoskeletons and spread their newly developed translucent wings. A little later, the males will start singing for a mate.