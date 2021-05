Just this morning, my mother, while cross-checking something, asked me if we were under lockdown on a certain date in April. I blankly stared at her face before announcing that I have faint memory of a time when we weren’t in lockdown, TBH. And doesn’t it feel like that truly? The world around us is falling to bits, people are losing loved ones. But some of us are forced to lock all that catastrophe down in one corner of our heads and focus on work. Me, I find my escape in fictional worlds of books, films and series. It’s something that Priyanka Chopra Jonas tried as well, and for a while, it worked to keep her sane in the chaos that continues to rage on. But she’s now found something that’s even better for her mental health.